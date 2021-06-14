Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Decreases By 77.1%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the May 13th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:HTD opened at $25.46 on Monday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
