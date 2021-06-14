Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Decreases By 77.1%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the May 13th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:HTD opened at $25.46 on Monday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 15.9% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth $224,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 60.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

