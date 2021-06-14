Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Grows By 200.0%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $$52.43 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
