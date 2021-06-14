Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Rises By 285.7%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS:KAJMY opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12. Kajima has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

Get Kajima alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kajima from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Kajima Corporation engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural and engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.