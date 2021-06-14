Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Rises By 220.0%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Kardex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $$198.00 during trading on Monday. Kardex has a 12 month low of $169.45 and a 12 month high of $237.00.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

