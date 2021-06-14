Short Interest in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Rises By 87.0%

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the May 13th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAGS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Magal Security Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Magal Security Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Magal Security Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAGS stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51. Magal Security Systems has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $107.94 million, a PE ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

