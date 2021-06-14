Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Increases By 72.7%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 13th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,557.0 days.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $188.80 on Monday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $111.60 and a 52 week high of $190.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.09.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.