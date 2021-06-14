Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Increases By 72.7%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 13th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,557.0 days.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $188.80 on Monday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $111.60 and a 52 week high of $190.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.09.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

