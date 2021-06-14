Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Increases By 132.0%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000.

NYSE JCE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. 45,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,025. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

