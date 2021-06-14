Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Declines By 50.0%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 188.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPHC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

