Short Interest in Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Drops By 72.7%

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the May 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:RBMTF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,873. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

