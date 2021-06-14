Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Grows By 460.0%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

