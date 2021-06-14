Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Increases By 112.9%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the May 13th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 562.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVTRF opened at $33.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.72. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

