Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Drops By 39.0%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 861,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO Pankaj Mohan acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,200. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $101,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

