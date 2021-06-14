Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Drops By 47.6%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TLTZY stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLTZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

