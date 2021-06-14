Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Decreases By 54.5%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.26. 3,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,111. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

