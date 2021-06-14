Short Interest in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Expands By 127.2%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a growth of 127.2% from the May 13th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE GIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $170,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 254,588 shares of company stock worth $1,406,838 over the last 90 days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth $328,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,452,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth $546,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,565,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,542 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

