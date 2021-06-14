Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Expands By 166.7%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Yokogawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89. Yokogawa Electric has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

