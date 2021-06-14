Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 803,900 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the May 13th total of 410,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.0 days.
SVLKF opened at $1.35 on Monday. Silver Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42.
Silver Lake Resources Company Profile
