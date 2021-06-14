Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 803,900 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the May 13th total of 410,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.0 days.

SVLKF opened at $1.35 on Monday. Silver Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold and copper deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in six mines and two processing facilities across its Deflector operations located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations situated within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

