Simplify Growth Equity Plus Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Simplify Growth Equity Plus Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity Plus Downside Convexity ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity Plus Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 4.79% of Simplify Growth Equity Plus Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

QQD stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42. Simplify Growth Equity Plus Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity Plus Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity Plus Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.