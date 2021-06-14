Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the May 13th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Sino United Worldwide Consolidated stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated
