SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $112.45 on Friday. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.90 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $111,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,519 shares of company stock worth $6,027,334. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

