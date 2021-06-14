Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires Shares of 744 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $645.00 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $274.51 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $630.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

