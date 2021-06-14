SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the May 13th total of 1,189,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SoftBank Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.65. 156,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,258. The company has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

