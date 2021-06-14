Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY remained flat at $$102.67 during midday trading on Monday. Soitec has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.74.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

