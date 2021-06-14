Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEYMF. Barclays started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

