Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after buying an additional 72,042 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. Company insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.46.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

