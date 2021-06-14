South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 62.4% in May

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the May 13th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on SOUHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised South32 to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $11.48 on Monday. South32 has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.00.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

