Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.02. Spark Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Spark Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Spark Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Spark Energy by 131.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Spark Energy by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Spark Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

