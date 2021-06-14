SparkPoint Market Cap Tops $34.62 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $34.62 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00060934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.03 or 0.00788745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.08 or 0.07911910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00082997 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,776,158 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

