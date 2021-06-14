Spheroid Universe Reaches Market Cap of $3.79 Million (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $193,067.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00062550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00168491 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00185372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.01040893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,475.08 or 1.00008685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

