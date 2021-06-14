Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOY. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$39.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 44.91. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$20.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.