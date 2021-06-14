Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 162.67 ($2.13).

SPI has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 249.35 ($3.26) on Monday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 202.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

