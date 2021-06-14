Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,685 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.74% of Sprout Social worth $53,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,297 shares of company stock worth $12,773,256. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $78.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.62. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.06 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

