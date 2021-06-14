Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.60.

SPT opened at $78.03 on Friday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,297 shares of company stock valued at $12,773,256. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sprout Social by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sprout Social by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.