Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Square by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Square by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock valued at $339,971,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $219.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

