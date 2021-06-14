Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SQSP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of SQSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $59.98.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 595,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,995,891 in the last 90 days.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.