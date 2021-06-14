SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 28.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.45 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

