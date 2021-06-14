Staffline Group’s (STAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.
Shares of STAF opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90. Staffline Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.66.
Staffline Group Company Profile
