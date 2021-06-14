Staffline Group’s (STAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of STAF opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90. Staffline Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.66.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

