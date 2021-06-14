State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,063,000 after buying an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,476,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $22,557,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,434,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGT opened at $25.24 on Monday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Macquarie increased their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

