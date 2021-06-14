State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at $2,034,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,601.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $74.83 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

