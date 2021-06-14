State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

TRST opened at $36.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

