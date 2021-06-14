State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,347 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $937.56 million, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.56.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

