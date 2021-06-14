State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 580 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,261,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,156,000 after buying an additional 96,219 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,378 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.92.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

STC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

