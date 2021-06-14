State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,930 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of TrueBlue worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other TrueBlue news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at $386,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $466,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TBI opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.73. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

