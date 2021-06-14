State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $889,000 Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Matthews International worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Matthews International stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

