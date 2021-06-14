State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

