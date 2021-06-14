State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 150 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after buying an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,760,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $176.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,957.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.43. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.633 dividend. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

