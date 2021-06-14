State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 19,124 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,124 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after buying an additional 248,771 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,126,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

EPC opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

