State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 35,451 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,451 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $31.16 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.