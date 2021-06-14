State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 421 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $120.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,069 shares of company stock worth $963,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

