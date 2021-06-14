Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STLD. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.89.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.47. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

