Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STLD. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.89.
NASDAQ STLD opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.47. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.